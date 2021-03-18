Work continues on Troy Pike/KY 33 in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that HSIP work continues for Troy Pike/KY 33 in Woodford County. The Highway Safety Improvement Program is designed to provide safety improvements for roadways.
The current operations include; installation of new guardrail, route resurfacing, curve revisions, slope corrections, drainage improvements and tree cutting/trimming to improve sight distance. The work is located between the Jessamine-Woodford County line and the Bluegrass Parkway/KY 9002.
The project was awarded to the Allen Company for the amount of $2,559,179.11. The anticipated date of completion is Sunday, October 31.
Thursday, March 18 through Sunday, October 31 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays and Saturday/Sunday work as deemed necessary
Troy Pike/KY 33
- safety improvement operations are in effect between the Jessamine-Woodford County line (milepoint 0.000) and the Bluegrass Parkway/KY 9002 (milepoint 11.686)
- one lane will remain open at all times for motorists
- flaggers will be onsite at specific periods to guide and direct the traveling public
All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.
District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford counties.