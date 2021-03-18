Work continues on Troy Pike/KY 33 in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that HSIP work continues for Troy Pike/KY 33 in Woodford County. The Highway Safety Improvement Program is designed to provide safety improvements for roadways.

The current operations include; installation of new guardrail, route resurfacing, curve revisions, slope corrections, drainage improvements and tree cutting/trimming to improve sight distance. The work is located between the Jessamine-Woodford County line and the Bluegrass Parkway/KY 9002.

- Advertisement -

The project was awarded to the Allen Company for the amount of $2,559,179.11. The anticipated date of completion is Sunday, October 31.

Thursday, March 18 through Sunday, October 31 – 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays and Saturday/Sunday work as deemed necessary

Troy Pike/KY 33

safety improvement operations are in effect between the Jessamine-Woodford County line (milepoint 0.000) and the Bluegrass Parkway/KY 9002 (milepoint 11.686)

one lane will remain open at all times for motorists

flaggers will be onsite at specific periods to guide and direct the traveling public

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford counties.