Scott coroner, former trooper commander indicted by feds

SCORTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The current Scott County coroner and the retired Frankfort
state trooper post commander have been indicted for allegedly stealing guns and ammunition belonging to the Kentucky State Police.
Coroner John Goble, 66, who is a retired state trooper, and former post colonel Michael Crawford, 56, who is now retired, both were named in a two-count federal indictment unsealed Thursday Goble Crawford indictment .
The charges say they conspired with others, including former Frankfort post armory director trooper Mitch Harris, who is only listed as RMH in the indictment, between late 2014 and 2018 to divert the items to personal use or sale.
They face up to 10 years on each count if found guilty, according to court records.
The indictments are an extension of state indictments handed down in September 2019 that accused the trio of stealing $40,000 worth of KSP ammunition and guns, including at least three rifles and 10 shotguns.