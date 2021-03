LEXINGTON Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are looking for information and possible suspects in a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday night.

It happened at about 10:10 p.m. in the area of 1053 Winburn Drive at Matador North Apartments.

Police say when they arrived to the ‘shots fired’ call, they found a man wounded in the parking lt.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, who said they have no suspects.

Anyone with information should call police.