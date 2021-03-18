Magoffin County man fatally stabbed: KSP

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 41-year-old Magoffin County man.
Troopers said they received a call from Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, about a stabbing victim at a home on Coal Branch Road in Salyersville.
Jamie Bailey was pronounced dead at his home by the Magoffin County Coroner’s Office, according to the KSP.
Detective Dustin Thompson is leading the investigation. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office, Salyersville Police Department, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.