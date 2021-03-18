Madison County sets annual clean up days, seeks volunteers

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Madison County Judge Executive/KACo President Reagan Taylor has announced a series of cleanup initiatives, including the dates for this year’s annual spring 2021 Madison County Litter Cleanup.
The Madison County Litter Cleanup is one of two annual cleanup events hosted by Madison County thanks to a Litter Abatement Grant.
Taylor announced the Madison County Fiscal Court was the recipient of a $60,800 Environmental Cabinet grant to pay community organizations a per mile rate for cleanup while also providing materials like pickup sticks, reflective vests, gloves and garbage bags.
“This year’s abundant flooding coupled with delays in trash pickup due to winter storm and flooding events has increased the amount of trash visible on our main roadways more than any year in recent history,” Taylor said. “None of us want our beautiful County covered in trash. For this reason, I have moved the spring event, which is usually in late April, to April 2-May 8, 2021.”
Inmate Cleanup
In addition to the Litter Abatement Cleanup, the Madison County Detention Center has begun supervised inmates cleanup on major State and County roadways.
“Inmate crews started picking up trash on Wednesday on major roadways in Madison County as well as in the cities of Richmond and Berea,” said Madison County Jailer Steve Tussey. “Inmates have been vetted to ensure we have the lowest risk inmates out and all will be supervised by jail deputies.”
State Roads Cleanup Update
The State Transportation Cabinet is responsible for cleanup of the interstate and state roadways (state roadways are designated with a KY on the road sign like KY-52 and KY-388). The State subcontracts with a private company and were on the I-75 doing pickup this past weekend. They will continue to work on trash cleanup on state roadways throughout the spring and mowing seasons.
Interested in Volunteering
While the slots for community groups receiving the per mile rate if full, we will always accept volunteers and supply them with cleanup materials. If you are interested, please contact the Road Department’s Solid Waste Division at 859-624-4709.
Safety Please
We ask citizens to please take caution while driving near pickup events. Please slow down and be aware as we have volunteers and staff on the roadways for cleanup.
List of County Cleanup Roadways
This year’s County Litter Cleanup will occur on the following roadways (this could change if additional volunteers sign up to clean other roadways):
CR-1007 CATALPA LOOP
CR-1009 CONCORD RD
CR-1010 GREENS CROSSING
CR-1012 MOBERLY RD
CR-1013 TODD LANE
CR-1016 BOX ANKLE RD
CR-1017 OAKLEY WELLS RD
CR-1022 OLD KY 52
CR-1023 NOLAND RD
CR-1024 ELLISTON RD
CR-1027 WACO LOOP
CR-1028 DROWNING CREEK RD
CR-1030 FIKE RD
CR-1032 GRIGGS RD
CR-1035 FLINT RD
CR-1036 HOLLADAY LANE
CR-1038 BEND RD
CR-1039 BOB HARRIS
CR-1040 WILLOUGHBY RD
CR-1041 CANE SPRINGS RD
CR-1045 SAND RIDGE WEST
CR-1046 DUNBAR BRANCH
CR-1047 WALKER PARKE RD
CR-1050 STONEY RUN
CR-1051 PHELPS RD
CR-1053 FORD RD
CR-1056 PEACOCK RD
CR-1058 BROOKSTOWN RD
CR-1061 HACKETT PIKE
CR-1065 FOURMILE RD
CR-1066 HUNTER LANE
CR-1068 WEDDLES MILL RD
CR-1080 BYBEE LOOP
CR-1100 HICKORY LICK RD
CR-1101 MEADOWBROOK RD
CR-1102 HENSLEY LANE
CR-1103 BRASSFIELD RD
CR-1105 PINE GROVE
CR-1108 GOODLOE CHAPEL RD
CR-1111 WALTER LAKES RD
CR-1113 GUMBOTTOM RD
CR-1114 OGG LANE
CR-1115 MUDDY CREEK NORTH
CR-1116 MUDDY CREEK SOUTH
CR-1117 BETHLEHEM RD
CR-1119 GRAVEL LICK RD
CR-1124 WOLFGAP RD
CR-1132 FLOYD BRANCH
CR-1135 LOG CABIN RD
CR-1144 MASON LAKE RD
CR-1147 BLUE LICK RD
CR-1149 PILOT KNOB CEM RD
CR-1155 HERNDON LANE
CR-1183 BARKER LANE EAST
CR-1184 BARKER LANE WEST
CR-1187 SMITH LANE
CR-1218 AIRPORT RD
CR-1234 PEGGY FLATS RD
CR-1235 MORAN SUMMITT RD
CR-1236 JOHN BALLARD RD
CR-1237 CALEB LANE
CR-1239 WALLACE MILL RD
CR-1243 PEYTONTOWN RD
CR-1247 HELTON LANE
CR-1250 ROSSTOWN RD
CR-1251 CURTIS PIKE
CR-1252 ARBUCKLE RD
CR-1253 HAGAN MILL RD
CR-1258 DRY BRANCH RD
CR-1260 BOGIE MILL RD
CR-1284 WILGREEN LAKE RD
CR-1308 THREE FORKS RD
CR-1309 BOONE TRAIL RD
CR-1312 BILL EADES RD
CR-1316 COMBS FERRY RD
CR-1319 SIMPSON LANE
CR-1324 CLAY LANE
CR-1327 TATTLES BRANCH
CR-1330 CHARLES WHITE RD
CR-1332 CARVERS FERRY RD
CR-1346 EDDINGTON LANE
CR-1347 JIGGWATER RD
CR-1348 MAPLE GROVE
CR-1350 NEWBY RD
CR-1352 MULE SHED LANE
CR-1353 JOLLY RIDGE
CR-1354 CRUTCHER PIKE
CR-1719 OLD WILDERNESS TRAIL
KY 1016
KY- 1986 DOYLESVILLE RD
KY- 1986 UNION CITY RD
KY-1156 JACKS CREEK RD
KY-1617 GABBARDTOWN RD
KY-1617 SCAFFOLD CANE
KY-1984 MAPLE GROVE RD
KY-21 OWSLEY FORK RD
KY-2877 JOHN BALLARD RD
KY-2878 COLONEL RD
KY-3376 DREYFUS RD
KY-3376 OLD US 25
KY-3377 LOST FORK RD
KY-374 CHARLIE NORRIS
KY-374 SPEEDWELL RD
KY-499 CROOKSVILLE RD
KY-499 PANOLA RD
KY-594 RED LICK RD
KY-595 KIRKSVILLE RD
KY-595 SCAFFOLD CANE
KY-595 WALNUT MEADOW RD
KY-876 BARNES MILL RD
KY-938 DODD RD
KY-977 COLLEGE HILL RD