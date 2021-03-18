Madison County sets annual clean up days, seeks volunteers

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Madison County Judge Executive/KACo President Reagan Taylor has announced a series of cleanup initiatives, including the dates for this year’s annual spring 2021 Madison County Litter Cleanup.

The Madison County Litter Cleanup is one of two annual cleanup events hosted by Madison County thanks to a Litter Abatement Grant.

Taylor announced the Madison County Fiscal Court was the recipient of a $60,800 Environmental Cabinet grant to pay community organizations a per mile rate for cleanup while also providing materials like pickup sticks, reflective vests, gloves and garbage bags.

“This year’s abundant flooding coupled with delays in trash pickup due to winter storm and flooding events has increased the amount of trash visible on our main roadways more than any year in recent history,” Taylor said. “None of us want our beautiful County covered in trash. For this reason, I have moved the spring event, which is usually in late April, to April 2-May 8, 2021.”

Inmate Cleanup

In addition to the Litter Abatement Cleanup, the Madison County Detention Center has begun supervised inmates cleanup on major State and County roadways.

“Inmate crews started picking up trash on Wednesday on major roadways in Madison County as well as in the cities of Richmond and Berea,” said Madison County Jailer Steve Tussey. “Inmates have been vetted to ensure we have the lowest risk inmates out and all will be supervised by jail deputies.”

State Roads Cleanup Update

The State Transportation Cabinet is responsible for cleanup of the interstate and state roadways (state roadways are designated with a KY on the road sign like KY-52 and KY-388). The State subcontracts with a private company and were on the I-75 doing pickup this past weekend. They will continue to work on trash cleanup on state roadways throughout the spring and mowing seasons.

Interested in Volunteering

While the slots for community groups receiving the per mile rate if full, we will always accept volunteers and supply them with cleanup materials. If you are interested, please contact the Road Department’s Solid Waste Division at 859-624-4709.

Safety Please

We ask citizens to please take caution while driving near pickup events. Please slow down and be aware as we have volunteers and staff on the roadways for cleanup.

List of County Cleanup Roadways

This year’s County Litter Cleanup will occur on the following roadways (this could change if additional volunteers sign up to clean other roadways):

CR-1007 CATALPA LOOP

CR-1009 CONCORD RD

CR-1010 GREENS CROSSING

CR-1012 MOBERLY RD

CR-1013 TODD LANE

CR-1016 BOX ANKLE RD

CR-1017 OAKLEY WELLS RD

CR-1022 OLD KY 52

CR-1023 NOLAND RD

CR-1024 ELLISTON RD

CR-1027 WACO LOOP

CR-1028 DROWNING CREEK RD

CR-1030 FIKE RD

CR-1032 GRIGGS RD

CR-1035 FLINT RD

CR-1036 HOLLADAY LANE

CR-1038 BEND RD

CR-1039 BOB HARRIS

CR-1040 WILLOUGHBY RD

CR-1041 CANE SPRINGS RD

CR-1045 SAND RIDGE WEST

CR-1046 DUNBAR BRANCH

CR-1047 WALKER PARKE RD

CR-1050 STONEY RUN

CR-1051 PHELPS RD

CR-1053 FORD RD

CR-1056 PEACOCK RD

CR-1058 BROOKSTOWN RD

CR-1061 HACKETT PIKE

CR-1065 FOURMILE RD

CR-1066 HUNTER LANE

CR-1068 WEDDLES MILL RD

CR-1080 BYBEE LOOP

CR-1100 HICKORY LICK RD

CR-1101 MEADOWBROOK RD

CR-1102 HENSLEY LANE

CR-1103 BRASSFIELD RD

CR-1105 PINE GROVE

CR-1108 GOODLOE CHAPEL RD

CR-1111 WALTER LAKES RD

CR-1113 GUMBOTTOM RD

CR-1114 OGG LANE

CR-1115 MUDDY CREEK NORTH

CR-1116 MUDDY CREEK SOUTH

CR-1117 BETHLEHEM RD

CR-1119 GRAVEL LICK RD

CR-1124 WOLFGAP RD

CR-1132 FLOYD BRANCH

CR-1135 LOG CABIN RD

CR-1144 MASON LAKE RD

CR-1147 BLUE LICK RD

CR-1149 PILOT KNOB CEM RD

CR-1155 HERNDON LANE

CR-1183 BARKER LANE EAST

CR-1184 BARKER LANE WEST

CR-1187 SMITH LANE

CR-1218 AIRPORT RD

CR-1234 PEGGY FLATS RD

CR-1235 MORAN SUMMITT RD

CR-1236 JOHN BALLARD RD

CR-1237 CALEB LANE

CR-1239 WALLACE MILL RD

CR-1243 PEYTONTOWN RD

CR-1247 HELTON LANE

CR-1250 ROSSTOWN RD

CR-1251 CURTIS PIKE

CR-1252 ARBUCKLE RD

CR-1253 HAGAN MILL RD

CR-1258 DRY BRANCH RD

CR-1260 BOGIE MILL RD

CR-1284 WILGREEN LAKE RD

CR-1308 THREE FORKS RD

CR-1309 BOONE TRAIL RD

CR-1312 BILL EADES RD

CR-1316 COMBS FERRY RD

CR-1319 SIMPSON LANE

CR-1324 CLAY LANE

CR-1327 TATTLES BRANCH

CR-1330 CHARLES WHITE RD

CR-1332 CARVERS FERRY RD

CR-1346 EDDINGTON LANE

CR-1347 JIGGWATER RD

CR-1348 MAPLE GROVE

CR-1350 NEWBY RD

CR-1352 MULE SHED LANE

CR-1353 JOLLY RIDGE

CR-1354 CRUTCHER PIKE

CR-1719 OLD WILDERNESS TRAIL

KY 1016

KY- 1986 DOYLESVILLE RD

KY- 1986 UNION CITY RD

KY-1156 JACKS CREEK RD

KY-1617 GABBARDTOWN RD

KY-1617 SCAFFOLD CANE

KY-1984 MAPLE GROVE RD

KY-21 OWSLEY FORK RD

KY-2877 JOHN BALLARD RD

KY-2878 COLONEL RD

KY-3376 DREYFUS RD

KY-3376 OLD US 25

KY-3377 LOST FORK RD

KY-374 CHARLIE NORRIS

KY-374 SPEEDWELL RD

KY-499 CROOKSVILLE RD

KY-499 PANOLA RD

KY-594 RED LICK RD

KY-595 KIRKSVILLE RD

KY-595 SCAFFOLD CANE

KY-595 WALNUT MEADOW RD

KY-876 BARNES MILL RD

KY-938 DODD RD

KY-977 COLLEGE HILL RD