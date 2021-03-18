Local church doubles down on Kentucky flood relief efforts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The high flood waters in Kentucky may have receded, but the cleanup effort is still ongoing and volunteers from Crossroads Church have been in the trenches trying to help families bounce back.

“We understand that we can’t help everyone, but we can help someone,” Darin Kroger said, Reach out Director for Crossroads West and leader of the church’s relief group, ‘Masters of Disaster.’

That, and his faith, is what drives Kroger.

“It’s been super rewarding and it’s great to know I’m able to make Kingdom impact through this,” Kroger said.

He says Masters of Disaster has 100 people in Winchester and Beattyville helping with post-flood clean up. It’s sent 10-thousand dollars in aid over the past two weeks and plans to send that same amount in the near future.

The group initially was helping out a church member whose house was flooded in Winchester.

“Then we got the ask of, ’hey, can we get some more folk? Can we mobilize some more volunteers to help our neighbors clean up,” Kroger recalled.

Kroger said he’s been helping with disaster relief for 10 years, and he still finds himself amazed at the lengths volunteers are willing to go. He used his crew that helped in Texas as an example.

“My team – the guys they did not hesitate to dive underneath these homes and some of them have about 6 to 8 inches of clearance underneath the bottom of their house,” Kroger said.

He says the loss Kentuckians are facing is devastating, but Kroger says he sees joy arising from the smallest moments.

“We were able to find a picture in the middle of something that was being thrown away and gave it to the homeowner last weekend and you can bring somebody to tears pretty quickly when you’re able to do something just that simple and you’re not expecting it and it just happens,” Kroger said.

The state still is awaiting word from the federal government on a disaster declaration and federal financial aid that might be available for individual property owners.

If you want to help with their relief efforts, click here.