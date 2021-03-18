Lafayette artists earn Best in Show prizes in Bluegrass Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In the 2021 Bluegrass Regional High School Art Exhibition, the
Best in Show Overall award went to Colton Simmons of Lafayette High School for a wood sculpture titled “Horn,” and Best in Show 2D went to Taylor Horsfall of Lafayette for the painting “Queen Bee.
These two entries advance to the Kentucky Art Education Association’s All-State Art Competition, along with the first-place category winners.
Printmaking
1st place: Isabelle Swisher of Henry Clay, “Women in the Breeze”
Graphic Design
1st: Missy Talbert of Paul Laurence Dunbar, “Celebration”
2nd: Nina Daman of Dunbar, “We All Bleed the Same”
Sculpture
1st: Kaycee Francis of Henry Clay, “Queen of the Night”*
2nd: Rachel Manns of Henry Clay, “Building Façade”
Mixed Media
2nd: Ainsley Kurtz of Lafayette, “Texture Relief Still Life”
Painting
4th place: Sophia Landfield of Henry Clay, untitled
Ordinarily, teens from some two dozen counties enter the Bluegrass contest, which is co-sponsored by the Kentucky Art Education Association (KAEA) and Eastern Kentucky University’s Department of Art & Design. As with many programs, participation was down this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.