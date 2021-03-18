Asbury University plans for regular fall 2021 semester

WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Asbury University announced Thursday it is planning for a regular fall 2021 semester.

Asbury students were on-campus throughout the entire 2020-21 academic year with classes offered in HyFlex through in-person, virtual, and hybrid formats.

Anticipating an increased level of vaccination and a decrease in COVID-19 cases across the nation, Asbury looks forward to safely returning to regular classes and a vibrant on-campus community this fall.

Asbury president, Dr. Kevin Brown, said in an open letter to campus, “While we will remain vigilant in our efforts to maintain the highest degree of safety for our students, faculty, and staff…we are excited about what returning to a regular fall semester will mean for our classes, chapel, residence life, and community-building experiences that have always defined Asbury.”

According to the letter, specific policies and procedures for implementing a “Return to Regular” fall semester are currently being developed.

Plans will include considerations for vaccination opportunities and accommodations for those who are immunocompromised.

In addition, Dr. Brown affirmed, “We fully intend to retain best practices learned over the past year.”

Many of those best practices were established during Asbury’s health and safety campaign, “Stay Healthy, Stay Here,” launched in the summer of 2020. Asbury engaged students, faculty, and staff to actively combat the spread of COVID-19 through policies, procedures, and protocols so students could remain on campus throughout the academic year.

“Our campus community pulled together and overcame truly extraordinary challenges over this past year,” Dr. Brown stated. “I am blessed and honored to work alongside this team of faculty, staff, and students to ensure we successfully and safely return to a regular semester in August.”

Additional details regarding the upcoming Fall 2021 semester will be shared as they are finalized.

