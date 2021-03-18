18-wheeler reported stolen in Georgia recovered in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police recovered a stolen commercial vehicle Wednesday in Clark County.
Officer Mark Puckett with KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement stopped a 2016 blue Peterbuilt tractor-trailer after observing the truck on a non-designated route for commercial vehicle travel, according to the KSP.
During his investigation, Puckett learned the truck was reported stolen in Clayton County, Ga.
The driver, 42-year-old Ali J. Lee, of Roselle, N.J., was also in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the KSP.
Lee was charged with Receiving Stolen Property over $10,000, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Over Length and Over Width on non-designated highway.
Puckett continues the investigation.