18-wheeler reported stolen in Georgia recovered in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ)The Kentucky State Police recovered a stolen commercial vehicle Wednesday in Clark County.

Officer Mark Puckett with KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement stopped a 2016 blue Peterbuilt tractor-trailer after observing the truck on a non-designated route for commercial vehicle travel, according to the KSP.

During his investigation, Puckett learned the truck was reported stolen in Clayton County, Ga.

The driver, 42-year-old Ali J. Lee, of Roselle, N.J., was also in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the KSP.

Lee was charged with Receiving Stolen Property over $10,000, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Over Length and Over Width on non-designated highway.

Puckett continues the investigation.