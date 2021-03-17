Versailles first responders deliver sweet 16th birthday surprise

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – A local woman is sending a big thank you out to several Versailles first responders and a special needs group on Facebook, after a sweet birthday surprise.
Tiffany Moreno tells ABC36 her son Charlie’s 16th birthday was approaching but she wasn’t sure what to do for the occasion.
“I was trying to figure out something to do due to COVID and him having down syndrome,” said Moreno who added he, “can’t get a car like a typical teen would.”
That’s when Moreno said she came across a group on Facebook called Bikers for Children with Special Needs. Moreno said she and her grandfather Rick Brumback got to work setting things up.
“I was thinking it was going to possibly be one fire truck and a couple bikers but they blew me away,” said Moreno.
In a video shared by Moreno, a caravan of Versailles first responders and bikers rode past Charlie’s home with sirens on.
“I was overwhelmed with all the love they showed my big guy,” said Moreno. “This will definitely go down as the best birthday ever!”