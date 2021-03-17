UK DanceBlue 2021 fundraising deadline approaching

To turn in donations electronically, dancers can visit their team’s Network For Good (NFG) site. To deposit cash or check donations, dancers can schedule an appointment to visit the ticket office in the Gatton Student Center here: https://calendly.com/stephanie-fisher-box-office/danceblue-deposits?month=2021-03.

Fundraising Chair Lizzie Rupp explains why this deadline is crucial to the 2021 virtual marathon. “The fundraising deadline is very important in determining who gets to participate in DanceBlue each year,” she said. “Dancer spots are awarded to teams based on a combination of fundraising and spirit points; the deadline gives us a ‘cut-off’ so that we can determine how many dancers each team can have participate in the virtual marathon. The number of dancers is also important so that we can place people in morale groups for fun activities and games throughout the marathon!”

For more information regarding donations or fundraising events, email fundraising@danceblue.org.

DanceBlue is the University of Kentucky’s 24-hour, no sitting, no sleeping dance marathon that benefits the Golden Matrix Fund. The DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic opened its brand-new facility in 2017 after a complete renovation funded solely from DanceBlue. For more information about DanceBlue, please visit www.danceblue.org. Connect with DanceBlue on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.