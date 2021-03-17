U.S. 60 road closure in Rowan County set Tuesday

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has changed the schedule for US 60 drainage repairs in Rowan County next week to reduce local traffic impacts.

The work and its associated road closure will now take place Tuesday, March 23, and last for only one day.

- Advertisement -

Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, contractors will close US 60 about 1.5 miles east of Christy Creek (KY 32) – approximately three tenths of a mile past Bramblewood Lane (milepoint 11.15) – so crews can dig through the roadway to replace a drainage pipe underneath.

The road will remain closed Tuesday to all traffic until 6 p.m., or until work is complete.

All through traffic and commercial trucks should detour using I-64 between Morehead and Olive Hill. Local motorists should seek alternate routes such as KY 3318 (Open Fork), KY 174 and KY 32.

Originally, the drainage pipe replacement was scheduled over several days, but contractors agreed to change the schedule to help reduce traffic impacts due to lengthy detours associated with a road closure. In addition, delaying the work until Tuesday will reduce traffic issues Monday when Rowan County schools return to full in-person classes.

The work is part of a $2.2 million federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) project along seven miles of US 60 from Bramblewood Lane to the Carter County line that will widen shoulders, remove trees and other roadside obstacles, add better signage and guardrail, improve curves, and provide new blacktop, among other improvements.

The project is being done under a Transportation Cabinet contract with Frederick and May Construction Co., Inc.

Two other culvert replacements will also require temporary road closures this spring. Those will be announced when scheduled.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.