Tuesday night District Tournament Semifinal action

Multiple teams punch their ticket to both the district championship and region tournament

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
6

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – High School basketball teams around central KY are starting to dwindle.  On Tuesday the 40th, 42nd, and 43rd Districts all held semifinal games. In Kentucky high school hoops, if you earn a spot in the district championship game, then you automatically are in your region tournament as well.

Which teams ended their season and which teams are headed on to the next round? ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy has the highlights in the video above.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKentucky lawmakers pass pension bill aimed at new teachers
Next articleBill approved allowing students to retake year of school
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com