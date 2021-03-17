Theater camps set for summer at Campbellsville

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Campbellsville University’s theater department, in partnership with Community Trust Bank and Town Hall Productions, will offer youth theater camps this summer.

The first camp will be May 31-June 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is for children ages seven to 10 and will result in a production of The Aristocats, Kids, performed June 4-5.

Camp two, which will be for High School Musical, Jr., will be split into two sections.

The first will be for ages 11 to 14 with preliminary rehearsals May 31-June 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. Camp will be held June 7-11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Performances will be held June 11 and 12 at 7 p.m.

The second section of camp two will be for ages 14 to 17 with preliminary rehearsals June 7-10 from 4 to 6 p.m. Camp will be held June 14-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Auditions for both productions will be held May 12-14. Participants must register to attend the camp in order to audition. However, registration will extend beyond the audition dates. Any participant who registers after the auditions will be assigned to ensemble roles. Information on rehearsals will be sent out to those who register.

Registration is open to students from any school system, homeschool or co-op. Cost for the camp is $125 for the first child and $100 for each additional sibling. For camp one, the balance is due May 31 and June 2 for camp two. There will be no refund after these dates.

Catered lunches will be available for $4 per day. Production short sleeve T-shirts can be ordered for $20.

According to Alia McClendon, community theater manager, both shows will be a concert version but will still include full dialogue and choreography. The performances are tentatively scheduled to be held at the Miller Park amphitheater. Rehearsals will be held at BOUNCE, 195 City Park Road, Campbellsville.

A link to the video production will be made available at a later date, free of charge.

To register for a camp or to get more information, visit www.townhallpro.com/theater-film.

To learn about scholarship opportunities contact McClendon at acmcclendon@campbellsville.edu.