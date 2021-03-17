State lawmakers pass bill expanding telehealth medicine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill designed to expand access to healthcare through telehealth medicine.
HB 140 defines telehealth as a mode of delivering healthcare services through the use of telecommunications technologies, including but not limited to synchronous and asynchronous technology, remote patient monitoring technology, and audio-only encounters by a health care provider to a patient or to another health care provider at a different location.
- Advertisement -
The legislation is a continuation of SB 150 which was passed last year in response to the pandemic. The bill temporarily relaxed telehealth regulations, which opened the door for the state to expand telehealth services.
HB 140 now goes to the governor for consideration.
To view the measure in its entirety, visit legislature.ky.gov or follow the link here.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.