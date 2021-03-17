St. Patrick’s Day happenings in Lexington

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
18
Source: Downtown Lexington Partnership

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While there is no parade in downtown Lexington this year for St. Patrick’s Day, Downtown Lexington Partnership (DLP) announced a holiday themed scavenger hunt around the city.

The public is invited to track down several leprechauns that are hidden in different downtown businesses. According to DLP, when you find him, snap a picture and text it to 474747 to enter for a chance to win the leprechauns’ prizes.

- Advertisement -

The contest runs through the end of the month.

Participating Businesses:

A Cup of Common Wealth

Chocolate Holler

Ethereal Brewing – both locations

Failte Irish Shop

Goodfellas Pizzeria – both locations

Henry Clay Public House

High on Art & Coffee

Horse and Jockey

Lexington Visitors Center

The Living Arts and Science Center

Soundbar

Tilted Kilt

DLP shared a list of restaurants and other businesses with St. Patrick’s Day-themed happenings, HERE.

Source: DLP

You can read more about the Bluegrass Irish Society HERE.

More information about Downtown Lexington Partnership is available HERE.

Previous articleVersailles first responders deliver sweet 16th birthday surprise
Next article16th Annual Coretta Scott King Spirit Of Ivy Awards Preview
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!