St. Patrick’s Day happenings in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While there is no parade in downtown Lexington this year for St. Patrick’s Day, Downtown Lexington Partnership (DLP) announced a holiday themed scavenger hunt around the city.
The public is invited to track down several leprechauns that are hidden in different downtown businesses. According to DLP, when you find him, snap a picture and text it to 474747 to enter for a chance to win the leprechauns’ prizes.
- Advertisement -
The contest runs through the end of the month.
Participating Businesses:
A Cup of Common Wealth
Chocolate Holler
Ethereal Brewing – both locations
Failte Irish Shop
Goodfellas Pizzeria – both locations
Henry Clay Public House
High on Art & Coffee
Horse and Jockey
Lexington Visitors Center
The Living Arts and Science Center
Soundbar
Tilted Kilt
DLP shared a list of restaurants and other businesses with St. Patrick’s Day-themed happenings, HERE.
You can read more about the Bluegrass Irish Society HERE.
More information about Downtown Lexington Partnership is available HERE.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.