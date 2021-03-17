NKU named one of The Princeton Review’s best online nursing programs

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Northern Kentucky University’s nursing degree has been recognized among The Princeton Review’s best online nursing programs.

The Princeton Review recently compiled the inaugural list analyzing specific factors, such as each program’s affordability, flexibility and access to innovative technologies. NKU received high remarks in each category, as well as its commitment to preparing the next generation of health professionals and equitable approach to admissions.

“Despite all that 2020 brought with it, [NKU’s] program has proven to be just as rigorous as on-campus counterparts and even more relevant to be featured on this prestigious inaugural list,” stated The Princeton Review. “It is prevalent that their faculty is dedicated to ensure success in their students’ careers.”

The latest ranking comes on the heels of Dr. Gannon Tagher receiving national honors for co-authoring two of the best scholarly works in 2020.

Tagher, who serves as interim Assistant Vice Provost for Academic Advising and First-Year Experience, recently published “Pediatric Nursing: A Case-Based Approach, 1st Edition,” which reflects the teaching innovations at NKU.

The textbook earned first place in the Nursing and Allied Health category from the American Association of Publishers’ PROSE Awards and second place in the Child Health category from the American Journal of Nursing Book of the Year Awards.

“I am deeply grateful to receive the awards and to the team that worked on this project,” said Dr. Tagher. “I had no intention of writing a textbook, but this book’s format intrigued me because I have always used the case based approach in my teaching. Its success would not be possible without the team who helped make this possible.”

The National Council of State Boards of Nursing is launching a new version of the National Council Licensure Exam in 2023. Dr. Tagher’s textbook is built on the latest version’s exam format so that students will be better prepared to stay on track and succeed.

One of the textbook co-authors, Lisa Knapp, is a former Nursing faculty member at NKU. Knapp currently works at Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center, where copies of the book are used in many units.

“We tailored the textbook in a unique format to help students learn and develop a depth of caring for pediatric patients and families. Any nursing program can quickly bring this case-based approach into the classroom,” said Dr. Tagher. “It’s exciting to see how many have already adapted the curriculum and the impact made after just a year and a half.”

