Montgomery County, Berea kids to get summer books in the mail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ – Kids Read Now has partnered with four school districts, Montgomery County and Berea Independent, to mail books directly to their students’ homes during the summer.

Carroll County Schools and Elizabethtown Independent Schools also are participating. Last year, the program mailed almost 400,000 books.

Most students will experience reading skill loss over a typical summer break from school. Creating home libraries is key to preventing a steep learning slide due to summer break and recent extended school closures.

“Students who participate in the KRN in-home reading program see gains up to 2.5 months of learning over the summer instead of succumbing to the summer slide,” said Leib Lurie, CEO of Kids Read Now.

The Kids Read Now K-3 summer reading program mails eight new books to students and includes exciting multicultural, fiction, and nonfiction titles loved by children. Mailing books builds ongoing enthusiasm but does not require in-home technology.

Each book includes guided discussion questions to help improve reading skills and increase family engagement. The ninth book of beautifully illustrated creative writing prompts concludes the program so children can write their own stories.