Crash causes fire hydrant to flood homes in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington fire and police were busy overnight after a traffic accident smashed a fire hydrant, sending water running into homes.

Shortly after 11:30 Tuesday night, crews responded to a report a vehicle had crashed into a hydrant at Tilden Road and Mount Tabor Road.

- Advertisement -

Battalian Chief Jordan Saas says the driver was injured, but not taken to the hospital. He also says the hydrant was damaged, causing it to release 1,000 gallons of water per minute.

This began to flood nearby homes.

Kentucky American Water was called in to assist. The company had to turn off several hydrants in order to stop the flow.