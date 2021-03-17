Concert at Kroger Field postponed again

Even though a minimum wage increase was removed from the most recent COVID relief package, a new study from Amazon and market research firm IPSOS not surprisingly shows a majority of Americans think the wage should be increased, which hasn't happened since 2009.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Country music superstar and Johnson County native Chris Stapleton announced on Facebook Wednesday he’s postponing “A Concert for Kentucky” at Kroger Field in Lexington until next year.
The concert, featuring Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola, was originally scheduled to happen in April 2020, but was pushed to this April due to the pandemic. The new date for the event is April 23, 2022.
All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. For people who can’t attend, they have 30 days to get a refund from where they bought the tickets, according to Stapleton’s social media post.
Proceeds from the concert will benefit Chris and Morgane Stapleton’s ‘Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund.’ The fund supports local and national organizations directly impacting Kentucky. The first round of donations will go toward music and arts education, according to the fund.
Stapleton also announced online that concerts scheduled in Toledo and Columbus, Ohio have been postponed until April 20 and April 21, 2022.
