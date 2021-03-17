Baptist Health Corbin workers get double bonus Wednesday morning

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Employees at Baptist Health Corbin got a double bonus Wednesday morning.

Baptist Health Corbin board members held an Employee Appreciation Breakfast to show gratitude to staff for the “hard work and tireless hours each of them have put in to care for our patients throughout the pandemic.”

The board members were on hand to greet and serve breakfast to the staff.

Also, Rooted Grounds Coffee made its debut as samples of the new coffee were given out to all employees.

Rooted Grounds Coffee will be available in the cafeteria as well as offered to patients.

Rooted Grounds is a small-batch, craft coffee company based in Cincinnati.

Rooted Grounds believes “great coffee should be an affordable luxury” and its mission is to serve the community with local partnerships that make a meaningful impact

A portion of all coffee purchases at Baptist Health Corbin will go back to the Baptist Health Corbin Foundation and purchases at other Baptist Health hospitals will benefit their individual foundations.