Area students gear up for MathCounts competition, scholarships

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Press Release) – The practices are over. They qualified to represent their school. They survived the chapter competitions. Now, the state finals are upon us. These Mathletes are ready to step up their game for scholarship opportunities.

Starting at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 25, more than 70 middle school students representing 35 schools across the Commonwealth will compete in the 2021 MATHCOUNTS State Competition hosted virtually by AoPS Contest Platform.

- Advertisement -

These students are advancing from chapter invitational competitions held February 25. A total of 13 first place individual finishers at these chapter invitationals have won a four-year $3,000 scholarship to the University of Kentucky College of Engineering and a four-year $1,000 scholarship to Western Kentucky University as well as a one-time $500 scholarship from the Kentucky Engineering Center.

At the State competition, the challenge is harder, but the rewards are even better.

Besides receiving trophies, and certificates, the top four students will win a four-year $6,000 college scholarships to either the University of Kentucky College of Engineering or a full tuition scholarship to the University of Louisville* and a chance to compete on a national level from May 8-10, 2021.

These students will represent the state for the national title and individually compete for additional scholarships.

Students who place fifth through tenth on March 25 will receive a four-year $1,500 scholarship at the University of Louisville.

MATHCOUNTS was founded in 1983 by the National Society of Professional Engineers, CNA Insurance Company, and the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and is celebrating its 38th year.