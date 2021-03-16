Sharp debate in Frankfort on Tuesday over education bills

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – School choice and the make-up of the Kentucky Board of Education drew sharp debate Tuesday.

The school choice bill cleared a Senate committee Tuesday morning and is headed to the full Senate.

House Bill 563 allows students to attend school out of district and creates what are known as Education Opportunity Accounts.

The accounts would be funded by tax-deductible donations and be used to pay for items like books, online classes or tutoring. It also allows the money to be used for private school tuition in Jefferson, Fayette and Kenton counties.

Critics of the bill say it drains money from public schools to fund private schools and say it will be particularly harmful to rural schools.

Supporters say the money will help fill gaps in services a student may need, and benefit poorer students by allowing them to apply for the Education Opportunity Accounts.

Parents and members of Ed Choice Kentucky made their voice heard in Frankfort Tuesday in a last minute effort to get the bill passed.

“COVID-19 is a tragedy and we don’t want to make light of that in any way, but I think it did shine a light on inequities in the current system, and I think for the first time in a while, legislators are seeing that and wanting to do something about it.”

A Senate amendment to a House Bill on the make-up of the Kentucky Board of Education is also seeing resistance.

The bill requires the board reflect equal gender, political affiliation and minority groups and prohibits the governor from reorganizing the board.

While those portions of the bill have bi-partisan support, lawmakers in the House questioned a Senate amendment removing non-voting teacher and student members from the board.

“If we had an agriculture board without a farmer on it, if we had a police board without a policeman on it, if we had a bar association without an attorney on it, it wouldn’t float,” Represent Killian Timoney, a Republican from Lexington, said.

The House rejected the amendment and the bill was sent back to the Senate.