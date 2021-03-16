UPDATE: Kentucky House passes new rules for filling Senate vacancies

Update: March 16, 2021:
FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) – Kentucky lawmakers have passed a bill that removes Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s ability to appoint a member of his own party to fill vacant U.S. Senate seats.
The legislation now heads to the governor’s desk.
Under the bill, the governor would have to choose from a three-name list provided by party leaders from the same party as the senator who formerly held the seat.
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell, who won reelection last year, has endorsed the proposal.
A veto is likely to be overridden by Republican supermajorities in both the House and Senate.
Original story from March 13, 2021 below:
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Mitch McConnell has given his blessing to legislation to change how a vacant U.S. Senate seat would be filled in Kentucky.
A McConnell ally says the bill most certainly doesn’t signal an opening is contemplated.
The bill was advanced by a Kentucky House committee Friday. That leaves it one step away from clearing the legislature.
The measure would remove the Democratic governor’s ability to make his own choice if a Senate seat opened up. Republicans hold both of Kentucky’s Senate seats.
The governor would have to choose from names provided by party leaders from the same party as the ex-senator.