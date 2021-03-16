Lobbyist urge lawmakers to help improve roads with ice cream

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lobbyists were outside the Capitol building Tuesday with a creative way to get lawmakers’ attention.
The Kentucky Infrastructure Coalition served up Rocky Road ice cream with the message: “Stop serving us rocky roads, invest in Kentucky’s transportation.”
The coalition said this winter was rough on roads, creating potholes across the state.
It wants more investment to improve roads and bridges.
“We think better roads mean better jobs and more investment in our economy and support our jobs across the state,” said John Cox with Kentucky Infrastructure Coalition.
The coalition is pushing to increase the gas tax.
“We not usually big on increased taxes, but in this case, we really feel like our roads are in bad shape and if we want to compete with other states in attracting investment in our economy, then we really need to increase that investment,” said Cox.
Cox said they want to up the gas tax by 10 cents.