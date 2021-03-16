LCSO: Accused rapist arrested after running from deputy

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A traffic stop outside London led to a foot chase and the arrest of wanted rape suspect, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators say Deputy Allen Turner pulled over 37-year old Kenneth Rose, of Corbin, for speeding on Highway 312, approximately 11 miles south of London shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
Deputy Turner says Rose was evasive, lied about his identity and took off running when meth was found in Rose’s car.
Deputy Turner says he chased Rose on foot for about a half-mile before finally arresting him after a brief scuffle.
After his arrest, it was learned Rose was wanted for rape in Laurel County, according to deputies.
Investigators say Rose Rose was charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – on foot; resisting arrest. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging Rape – first-degree; persistent felony offender I.
Rose was jailed in London.
Assisting Deputy Turner on the investigation were for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office:
Lt. Chris Edwards, Sgt. Brett Reeves, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller.
