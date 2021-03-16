Kentuckians making their voices heard at the capital with art

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some Kentuckians showed their opinions Tuesday at the Capitol, with art.

It was part of “With love, Kentucky” a way for people to make their voices heard creatively.

They made signs and wrote poems about economic and social justice, voting rights restoration, Breonna’s law, and more.

Organizers with “Kentuckians for the Commonwealth” said it wasn’t easy to have a voice during this legislative session because of the pandemic.

“The signs that people have made are either pro or con, to let the legislators know that we are here, we still have a voice,” said Debra Graner with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth. “Even if we can’t get in the building, we can make an impression.”

“It’s so important to lift all these topics up, it’s a big load of them, but maybe one will get through,” she said.

It’s called “With love, Kentucky” because it was originally scheduled to take place around valentine’s day, but winter weather got in the way.