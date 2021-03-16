Keeneland, Black Soil announce Spring Meet partnership

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Keeneland and Black Soil KY, an agritourism business that fosters a greater market share for Black farmers in Kentucky, announced a strategic partnership Tuesday in advance of Keeneland’s Spring race meet.

Black Soil KY Co-founder and COO Ashley Smith and Keeneland Hospitality Executive Chef and Managing Director Marc Therrien lead the culinary-centric collaboration.

Inspired by Keeneland Hospitality’s belief in using high-quality, simple ingredients to craft timeless dishes, the Black Soil KY Skillet Frittata Meal Kit includes a selection of thoughtful ingredients grown and harvested by local farmers.

Each meal kit can serve up to four people and is available for pre-order via shopblacksoilky.com or in person at the Julietta Market at Greyline Station in downtown Lexington starting Sunday, March 21 from noon–4 p.m.

Watch a video of Black Soil KY’s Ashley Smith and Keeneland Hospitality’s Chef Marc Therrien creating the Black Soil Skillet Frittata here.

During the upcoming Spring Meet (April 2-23), Keeneland Hospitality will incorporate local produce from Black Soil KY farmers and producers into Keeneland’s rotating dining menus. This Spring’s featured offering, the Kentucky Farm to Table Salad will include lettuces grown by Black Soil farmers.

“Keeneland was founded with the mission to continuously reinvest in the community and that vision extends to our culinary program,” Therrien said. “We take pride in using locally sourced ingredients in our culinary offerings and it is a privilege to be able to collaborate with Black Soil KY on this initiative. We look forward to growing this partnership and showcasing the expertise of these talented Kentucky farmers and artisans.”

“This collaboration is a celebration of a shared history found within the farming and equine sectors,” said Smith. “We’re thrilled to partner with Keeneland in supporting Kentucky farmers throughout our 31 county service area.”

Since 2017, Black Soil KY has invested over $300,000 in grants, institutional contracts and procurement opportunities for Kentucky farmers. Representing less than 1.4% of Kentucky producers, Black farmers achieve greater market share and opportunity through partnering with Black Soil KY.