Jessamine Environmental Services offers April 3-10 county-wide clean-up

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jessamine County Fiscal Court and Environmental Services has scheduled its annual County-wide Clean-up, an event that offers residents free disposal of residential debris.

During the April 3-10 event, citizens are encouraged to bring residential debris to either the Jessamine County Road Department at 400 Park Drive in Nicholasville or in Wilmore at 305 West Linden St.

Hours for both sites will be Saturday, April 3 through Saturday, April 10 from 7:30 AM to 7:00 PM and CLOSED on Sunday, April 4.

The types of debris accepted at the designated dumping sites and/or picked up at curbside must follow certain restrictions: Absolutely no commercial debris such as shingles and dry will be accepted.

Bricks, concrete block, and asphalt, wet paint, dirt, normal household waste (daily trash and food garbage, etc.), storm brush and tires are also unacceptable items and will not be picked up/accepted.

If a curbside pile has these items in it, none of the pile will be picked up.

County residents (only) may use curbside pickup; residential debris must be on the curb before 8 AM on Saturday, April 3.

City of Nicholasville residents: bring debris to the Jessamine County Road Department at 400 Park Drive in Nicholasville (there will be no curbside pickup for Nicholasville residents).

City of Wilmore residents: bring debris to 305 West Linden St. in Wilmore (there will be no curbside pickup for City of Wilmore residents).

Shingles, drywall, commercial debris and tires can be brought to the Jessamine County Convenience Center, 123 Hendren Way, Nicholasville, Monday-Friday 8 AM-3:30 PM and CLOSED on Saturdays Charges will be at the normal rate.

Limbs and brush can be dropped off free of charge at the City of Nicholasville Waste Water Treatment Plant on Long Shun, Nicholasville on Saturday, April 3 to Saturday, April 10 from 7:30 AM – 7 PM and CLOSED on Sunday, April 4.

For more information, follow us on the “Jessamine County, Kentucky” Facebook page, visit us at www.jessamineco.com or contact one of the following: County residents: 881-4545, 887-8078 or 885-5281 / Nicholasville residents: 885-1121 / Wilmore residents: 858-4412 .