Intermission is over: Live events returning to Rupp, Central Bank Center, Opera House

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Capitalizing on the success of Acoustic Concert #1 and a sold out, two-night PBR event in February, Rupp Arena and Central Bank Center have officially declared the year-long intermission is over and live events are returning.

While continuing to comply with Team Kentucky requirements and recommendations, a number of private and public events are on the calendar for March and April, and additional announcements expected very soon for the months beyond.

According to Bill Owen, CEO and President of Lexington Center Corporation, “We are thrilled to see our calendar starting to fill up after a year of cancelled and postponed events. Central Bank Center is ready to transition and return to business! Our staff and event organizers have worked diligently with state and local officials to host limited capacity events that comply with current mandates and safety protocols. We are optimistic about the return of live events for downtown Lexington and the Bluegrass region.”



Rupp Arena will host its second concert of 2021, Acoustic Concert 2, presented by 98.1 The Bull and Hardees featuring Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis and a full roster of country artists on Saturday March 20 at 7:30 p.m.

This is the second country concert to play to a reduced capacity house and just like the Acoustic Concert 1, this event is expected to sell out.

KHSAA Boys and Girls Sweet 16 tournaments will return March 31 – April 3 and April 7 – 10 respectively.

A major event will be announced next week and multiple national promoters are planning to announce new shows for the Fall in April and May. The University of Kentucky has confirmed their Commencement Ceremonies will be held at Rupp in May with graduates from both classes of 2020 and the spring class of 2021.

Central Bank Center will open its new 100,000-square-foot exhibit halls starting this month.

The first private event, the Kentucky National Guard Yellow Ribbon Program for returning veterans will be held on March 20-21.

“It is very fitting that given the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s $60 million investment in this expansion project, the first use of the new space will be for a Kentucky Commonwealth event,” Owen commented.

The following week, on March 25, another private event, Turning Point USA is scheduled. The Kentucky Reptile show will take place on April 3.

A perennial sure sign of Spring, the Kentucky Home & Garden Show, will return on April 9 – 11 and will be the first major public event to be held in the three new exhibit halls.

Later in the month, the Kentucky Optometric Association will host its annual convention on April 23 and 24. In addition, the HRMMA B2 Pro/Am Fighting Series (Mixed Martial Arts) will take place on April 24.

The Lexington Opera House has played host to a number of small private events and will continue to offer Mini Golf on Broadway, a Broadway themed putt-putt course through the weekend of April 10-11.

Several local arts organizations are working with venue management to schedule public events in late spring. The announcement of the new Broadway Live season line-up for 2021-22 will be coming up in late April.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, tickets are available on mobile devices only.

Patrons can only use the Ticketmaster transfer option to forward tickets to the attending patrons in order to aid in contact tracing. Face coverings for patrons and staff will be required to be worn during the entire event.

All guests must adhere to social distancing throughout the facility, including their seat location

Before entering, all patrons will be subject to temperature checks and may be subject to other CDC and KY State Department of Health regulations during the event.

Patrons will be allowed to bring in one clear bag only (12”x12”x6”) or a small clutch purse no greater than 4.5” x 6.5” For more information, visit www.centralbankcenter.com