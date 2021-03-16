Fayette parks hope to open pools, have camps during summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette Urban Council offers a bit of possible good news for parents worn out by homebound kids.

The city’s parks department told Urban Council members Tuesday they planned to at least partially open some of the city’s pools this summer.

Parks also hope to host some traditional camps, even on a limited basis. Some outdoor events, youth programs, golf and other opportunities also are in the plans while taking into account COVID health and safety guidelines.

But the best news is the proposed opening on the pools at Castlewood, Southland, Tates Creek and Woodland on May 29.

They would use three-hour sessions with pre-registration.

The city hopes to have some walk up sessions, too. For the plan summary, click PARKS PRESENTATION .