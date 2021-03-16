Cumberlands celebrates Give Day next month

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – University of the Cumberlands is hosting their annual Cumberlands Give Day on Tuesday, April 13. Each year, the Cumberlands hosts a special day to encourage alumni and friends of the university to come together and support the school that means so much to them.

“As we watch the country start opening up again and getting back to normal, we must be focused on helping our students by investing in their futures,” said Bill Stohlmann, director of Development at Cumberlands. “Now more than ever, it’s important for young people to know they can afford to go to college, they can afford to pursue their passions, and they don’t have to end up in massive debt to do so. Students can begin charting their path to a successful career through their education here, and we, donors, can be the ones who make that possible for them.”

- Advertisement -

Like most colleges, Cumberlands relies in part on funding from outside the university to provide scholarships to students. Many students at Cumberlands would not have been able to attend college were it not for the financial assistance they received through scholarships. For instance, both Dr. Jennifer Simpson, alumna and dean of the graduate school at Cumberlands, and her sister benefited from scholarships from alumni and community members which allowed them to earn degrees they couldn’t have afforded otherwise.

Jennifer is now married to a fellow alumnus, and they have a son whom they bring to campus often with his friends. She said, “I want to give so that they can go to college, and in turn so they can give hope to their communities.”

Donors may invest in a number of programs, including athletics, music, outreach and ministry, scholarship funds, or workship funds, among others. Challenges will be held throughout the day to help incentivise giving.

In the past, donations have ranged from five dollars to thousands and have come from donors all around the world. Cumberlands’ first Give Day far exceeded the school’s expectations, raising just over $100,000 in 24 hours.

Dr. Joe Ellison III, a Cumberlands alumnus and president of the alumni board, said, “We love God because He first loved us, right? Well, I give back to Cumberlands because Cumberlands first gave to me. That’s the most simplistic way I can express it. If it hadn’t been for Cumberlands, I wouldn’t have a bachelor’s degree. Because they’ve given so much to me, I want to give back.”

Dr. Jennifer Knuckles, alumna and professor at Cumberlands, said, “I was raised by a single mother. I always knew I wanted to go to college, but I didn’t know it was a possibility. Cumberlands allowed me that possibility. I want to give to help students now have opportunities like the ones I was given.”

All Cumberlands alumni interested in being Give Day ambassadors to show their Cumberlands pride, win cool prizes, and support current students may visit www.ucumberlands.edu/givedayambassadors to get plugged in.

Cumberlands Give Day will be held Tuesday, April 13. The university will be taking donations beginning at midnight and lasting 24 hours. All interested in investing in future generations of students at Cumberlands can visit www.ucumberlands.edu/giveday.