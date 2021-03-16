Felon gets 248 months for meth; another gets 174 months for carjacking

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Florence man was sentenced to 248 months in federal prison after admitting he and others distributed methamphetamine, according to prosecutors.
And in a separate case, a Cincinnati man was sentenced to 174 months for a Boone County carjacking.
In the meth case, investigators found four baggies of meth and three guns in 65-year old John Darnell’s home, according to his guilty plea agreement. He pleaded guilty in July 2020.
Two of his co-defendants have already been sentenced. Prosecutors say Buddy Pauly received 72 months and three years of supervised release. Lori Wilson was sentenced to 30 months and five years of supervised release.
Under federal law, Darnell, Pauly and Wilson must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences.
Darnell will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years after he gets out of prison, according to prosecutors.
The investigation in this case was conducted by the FBI.
In the other case, 25-year-old Sammie Green, of Cincinnati, was sentenced Tuesday to 174 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, after previously pleading guilty to carjacking and discharging a firearm in a crime of violence.
According to his plea agreement, Green admitted that, on August 15, 2019, he got into a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, during which a pizza delivery driver arrived.
His girlfriend and her children fled from Green and asked the delivery driver to call the police. As the delivery driver called the police, Green fired multiple shots from a handgun.
Green then approached the delivery driver, pointed the gun at him, and demanded the keys of his vehicle. When the delivery driver complied, Green fled in the stolen vehicle.
Green pleaded guilty to the charges in September 2020.
Under federal law, Green must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years, following his release from prison.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Louisville Field Division; and Michael Helmig, Boone County Sheriff, jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the ATF and Boone County Sheriff’s Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tony Bracke and Kyle M. Winslow.
