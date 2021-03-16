24th state title: Even virtual, Fayette speech team remains unstoppable

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVW/Press Relase) – One hundred years after the first statewide speech contest in oratory at the University of Kentucky, students in the 2021 Junior State Speech Tournament made history by competing online instead of in person.

What did not change was the result: SCAPA at Bluegrass finished on top for the 24th consecutive year.

SCAPA also won the Sustained Excellence Award given to teams for outstanding performances over time. Coaches Katie Donohue and Macy Reed guided the speech team this season, with assistance from Principal Beth Randolph.

The speech season in Kentucky runs from October to January, culminating with regional tournaments in February to qualify for state. This year, students competed online in 12 speech and drama categories – recording their entries and uploading them to a platform where judges watched and ranked groups of students. At the state tournament, judges eventually narrowed the field to the top six in each event, and these finalists received state trophies.

The winners from SCAPA are:

Broadcasting: Bei Bei Sheng, fifth place

Declamation: Noah Jackson, first; Sophie Watson, second

Dramatic Interpretation: Ellie Naish, third; Eloise Logsdon, fourth

Duo Acting: Maya Conner and Sofia Sweazy, first; Eloise Logsdon and Annelise Brown, sixth

Extemporaneous Speaking: Anthony Zhang, second; Luka Mijatovic, sixth

Humorous Interpretation: Haasini Beeram, second; Maya Conner, fourth; Katherine Worrell, fifth

Impromptu Speaking: Sophie Watson, second; Anthony Zhang, fifth; Madison Maxfield, sixth

Improvisational Duo: Nina Tay and Bei Bei Sheng, first; Katherine Worrell and Ellie Naish, second; Maya Conner and Sofia Sweazy, fifth

Original Oratory: Faith Walls, second; Nina Tay, third; Luka Mijatovic, fourth

Poetry: Haasini Beeram, first

Prose: Sophie Watson, third; Hian Seo, fourth; Hannah McGregor, fifth

Storytelling: Bei Bei Sheng, third; Sofia Sweazy, fifth

The Kentucky High School Speech League offers membership to all schools serving students in grades 4-12.

Speech trains students how to conduct themselves in public settings, how to communicate ideas, how to empathize with others via character analysis, how to read critically, and how to research properly. For questions, please email KHSSL Executive Director Steve Meadows or call (859) 927-1100.