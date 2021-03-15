UPDATE: Second suspect sought in Laurel shooting

Ernest Goforth

UPDATE POSTED 3:15 P.M. MARCH 15, 2021

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a 48-year-old man in connection with a shooting Friday night.

According to the sheriff’s department, Ernest L. Goforth of Fisherman’s Cove Road in London is wanted for first-degree assault for his suspected role in a shooting on Fisherman’s Cove Road four miles north of London.

One suspect, 58-year-old Denver Napier, of Chaney Ridge Road, was arrested Friday night for his role in the shooting which injured a man in the arm. Goforth fled the scene, sheriff’s investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 606-864-6600, Det. Robert Reed is the case officer.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 11 P.M. MARCH 12, 2021

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One man was arrested and another is still on the loose following an assault and shooting outside London, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 58-year old Denver Napier, of London, was arrested and charged in connection to an assault on a man who was also shot in the arm on Fisherman’s Cove Road Friday afternoon.  Investigators say the shooting victim drove himself to the hospital.  His name wasn’t released.

Deputies say Napier and the other suspect took off from the shooting scene.  They say Napier was found on Chaney Ridge Road and arrested.  As of this writing, the other suspect, who wasn’t named by deputies, still had not been found.

Investigators say Napier was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Assault 1st degree and  Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree-1st offense-methamphetamine.  He was jailed in London.

 

