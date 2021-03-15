UPDATE: Second suspect sought in Laurel shooting

UPDATE POSTED 3:15 P.M. MARCH 15, 2021
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a 48-year-old man in connection with a shooting Friday night.
According to the sheriff’s department, Ernest L. Goforth of Fisherman’s Cove Road in London is wanted for first-degree assault for his suspected role in a shooting on Fisherman’s Cove Road four miles north of London.
One suspect, 58-year-old Denver Napier, of Chaney Ridge Road, was arrested Friday night for his role in the shooting which injured a man in the arm. Goforth fled the scene, sheriff’s investigators said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 606-864-6600, Det. Robert Reed is the case officer.
