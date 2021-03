RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 47-year-old Richmond man dies after being struck by a car early Monday morning.

According to Richmond Police and the Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison, Jamie Wayne Gray, whose address is listed as North Third Street, died at a hospital after being struck by an eastbound car as he tried to cross the Eastern Bypass at Boggs Lane near Walmart at about 6:20 a.m.

The driver has been cooperating and no charges are pending, according to police.