KCTCS offering virtual transfer fair next week

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ/KCTCS) – One part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System’s (KCTCS) mission is preparing students to transfer to universities.

Last year, more than 14,000 KCTCS graduates transferred to four-year institutions.

- Advertisement -

During the week of March 22, students who intend to transfer can learn more about their university of interest and connect with representatives. Thirty-five colleges and universities from Kentucky and outside the state will participate. Students will have an opportunity to learn about scholarships, acceptance requirements, and programs of interest.

“Online transfer fairs are a convenient way for our current students to connect with our university partners,” said KCTCS Chancellor Kris Williams. “In today’s world, it’s also a safe way for students to learn as much as possible about their transfer options.”

To register or learn more, visit the Destination: Transfer website.