Gov. Beshear reports one millionth “shot of hope” given

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear reported on the latest COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the state, saying the one millionth Kentuckian has been given a shot of hope.
Gov. Beshear was joined by First Lady Britainy Beshear for the news conference.
The governor acknowledged how far the state has come, “The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Kentucky on Dec. 12, 2020. That same day we reported more than 3,500 new cases of the Coronavirus in Kentucky, 24 deaths and a positivity rate pushing 9%.”
Despite the progress, Governor Beshear noted, “This war is not yet won.” Beshear said it’s likely the state will cross another tragic milestone this week with the loss of 5,000 Kentuckians to COVID-19.
According to Gov. Beshear, there are now 567 vaccination sites across Kentucky.
“We are going to meet the goal that President Biden set out that we will vaccinate every single Kentucky adult that wants one of these vaccines by the end of May,” said Beshear. “I find that pretty exciting.”
Gov. Beshear also thanked frontline healthcare workers, the Kentucky National Guard, volunteers and everyone making the sites work, along with residents.
“A year and seven months, it’s been long. I know there have been sleepless nights for everyone,” said Beshear. “The people of Kentucky have responded with compassion. They have lived for their neighbors.”
“This disease has upended our lives,” said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky Commissioner for Public Health. “It’s forced us to stay apart.”
Dr. Stack said to be able to recognize the millionth person to be vaccinated, and to celebrate the accomplishment of modern medical science, “is an incredible achievement and success.”
Dr. Stack also thanked Gov. Beshear for his leadership during the pandemic, “Kentucky’s losses have been so much less than they might have been.”
While Dr. Stack said he hoped residents could return to normal life this summer, he said it’s important Kentuckians continue to wear a mask, washing hands, social distancing and following all guidances, “Until everyone gets a shot of hope.”
Governor Beshear said one million first doses have now been delivered into the arms of Kentuckians. To mark the milestone, eight individuals received a shot Monday morning.