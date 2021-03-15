Good Samaritan needs to replenish supply of luggage, duffel bags, backpacks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Flooding has drawn down a well-known foster care supply Good Samaritan’s inventory and now he’s asking for the community’s help replenishing.

Don Pratt, who for 20 years has been collecting and free luggage, backpacks, carry bags and duffel bags to foster kids, needs donations.

In recent days, he’s provided those supplies to flood victims in Clay City, Beattyville, Jackson, Irvine, and McKee, among other locations.

“Usually folks have these items in storage, get new ones, trade out because of changing air standards and don’t know others can use them,” Pratt said in asking for donations. Anyone who would like to donate the items can email Pratt at dbp91044@gmail.com