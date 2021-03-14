Morehead St. gets 14 seed in NCAA Tourney; will face West Virginia Friday

After capturing the team's first Ohio Valley Conference title since 2010-11, Morehead State men's basketball's opponent and seeding have been released for the upcoming NCAA Basketball Tournament.

By
Austin Miller
-
0
1
Courtesy: Ohio Valley Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Morehead St. Athletics) – After capturing the team’s first Ohio Valley Conference title since 2010-11, Morehead State men’s basketball’s opponent and seeding have been released for the upcoming NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The Eagles, a 14-seed in the Midwest Region, meet 3-seed West Virginia in the Round of 64 on Friday in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Area. Game location, game time, and broadcast information will become available in the coming days.

- Advertisement -

The 2020-21 season marks the eighth NCAA Tournament appearance for Morehead State and the first for the program as a 14-seed. Overall, the Eagles are 6-8 in the NCAA Tournament, defeating 4-seed Louisville in the Round of 64 in their last appearance in 2011.

Once available, ticket information will be posted on Twitter (@MSUEagles), Facebook (Morehead State Athletics), and the NCAA Tournament Central Page on MSUEagles.com.

MATCHUP
No. 14 Morehead State (23-7; 17-3 OVC) vs. No. 3 West Virginia (18-9; 11-6 BIG 12)
Location: To Be Determined
Time: To Be Determined
Broadcasts: To Be Determined
Series: West Virginia leads 3-0
All-Time Meetings: Jan. 28, 1980 (WVU 79, MOR 66) | Feb. 25, 1981 (WVU 82, MOR 69) | Nov. 22, 2011 (WVU 83, MOR 48)

NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY
1956 (Midwest Region)
First Round (Fort Wayne, Ind.): March 12, 1956 vs. Marshall (W, 107-92)
Regional Semifinals (Iowa City, Iowa): March 16, 1956 vs. Iowa (L, 97-83)
Regional Third-Place Game (Iowa City, Iowa): March 17, 1956 vs. Wayne State (W, 95-84)
Note: Midwest Region held in Iowa City, Iowa; First Round games in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Note: 25-Team NCAA Tournament

1957 (Mideast Region)
First Round (Columbus, Ohio): March 11, 1957 vs. Pittsburgh (L, 86-85)
Note: Mideast Region held in Lexington, Ky.; First Round games in Columbus, Ohio
Note: 23-Team NCAA Tournament

1961 (Mideast Region)
First Round (Louisville, Ky.): March 14, 1961 vs. Xavier (W, 71-66)
Regional Semifinals (Louisville, Ky.): March 17, 1961 vs. Kentucky (L, 71-64)
Regional Third-Place Game (Louisville, Ky.): March 18, 1961 vs. Louisville (L, 83-61)
Note: Midwest Region held in Louisville, Ky.
Note: 24-Team NCAA Tournament

1983 (East Region; 11-Seed)
First Round (Hartford, Conn.): March 18, 1983 vs. 6-Seed Syracuse (L, 74-59)
Note: East Region First and Second Rounds held in Hartford, Conn. & Greensboro, N.C.; Regional Final in Syracuse, N.Y.
Note: 52-Team NCAA Tournament; 12 seeds per region with Preliminary Round games to decide 12-Seed teams

1984 (Mideast Region; 12-Seed)
Preliminary Round (Dayton, Ohio): March 13, 1984 vs. 12-Seed North Carolina A&T (W, 70-69)
First Round (Milwaukee, Wis.): March 16, 1984 vs. 5-Seed Louisville (L, 72-59)
Note: Preliminary Round held in Dayton, Ohio & Philadelphia, Pa.; Mideast Region First and Second Rounds held in Milwaukee, Wis. & Birmingham, Ala.; Regional Final in Lexington, Ky.
Note: 53-Team NCAA Tournament; 12 seeds per region with Preliminary Round games to decide 12-Seed teams

2009 (Midwest Region; 16-Seed)
Opening Round (Dayton, Ohio): March 17, 2009 vs. 16-Seed Alabama State (W, 58-43)
First Round (Dayton, Ohio): March 20, 2009 vs. 1-Seed Louisville (L, 74-54)
Note: Opening Round Game held in Dayton, Ohio; Midwest Region First and Second Rounds held in Dayton, Ohio, Miami, Fla, & Minneapolis, Minn.; Regional held in Indianapolis, Ind.
Note: 65-Team NCAA Tournament; 16 seeds per region with an Opening Round Game to decide 16-Seed team

2011 (Southwest Region; 13-Seed)
First Round (Denver, Colo.): March 17, 2011 vs. 4-Seed Louisville (W, 62-61)
Second Round (Denver, Colo.): March 19, 2011 vs. 12-Seed Richmond (L, 65-48)
Note: Southwest Region First and Second Rounds held in Denver, Colo., Chicago, Ill., & Tulsa, Okla.; Regional held in San Antonio, Texas
Note: 68-Team NCAA Tournament; 16 seeds per region with First Four games to decide two 16-Seed, one 12-Seed, and one 11-Seed

Previous articleCheering on the MSU Eagles from a distance while being social distanced
mm
Austin Miller
http://wtvq.com
Austin Miller joins ABC 36 Sports Team as a Sports Reporter and Weekend Anchor. Austin is from the Louisville area and graduated from St. Xavier High School in 2008. Austin graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a second concentration in German. While at IU, Austin was a blogger at Kentsterling.com and co-host, producer and engineer for WIUX, the school’s student radio station. Before coming to ABC 36, Austin was a news videographer at WLFI in West Lafayette from 2012-2015. While working with WLFI, Austin had the chance to cover the Purdue Boilermakers. He then accepted a Sports/New Reporter position at Local 4 KSNB-TV in Hastings Nebraska and was eventually promoted to sports full-time as the Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. While at KSNB-TV, Austin covered the University of Nebraska, the University of Nebraska-Kearney and Hastings College. After spending nearly six years away from home, Austin is excited to return to the Bluegrass State to cover the teams he grew up watching. In his spare time, Austin enjoys playing basketball, working out and cooking. If you have any story ideas or would like to say “Hello,” you can reach Austin by email at amiller@wtvq.com or direct message him on Twitter @AustinMillerTV.