Morehead St. gets 14 seed in NCAA Tourney; will face West Virginia Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Morehead St. Athletics) – After capturing the team’s first Ohio Valley Conference title since 2010-11, Morehead State men’s basketball’s opponent and seeding have been released for the upcoming NCAA Basketball Tournament.
The Eagles, a 14-seed in the Midwest Region, meet 3-seed West Virginia in the Round of 64 on Friday in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Area. Game location, game time, and broadcast information will become available in the coming days.
The 2020-21 season marks the eighth NCAA Tournament appearance for Morehead State and the first for the program as a 14-seed. Overall, the Eagles are 6-8 in the NCAA Tournament, defeating 4-seed Louisville in the Round of 64 in their last appearance in 2011.
MATCHUP
No. 14 Morehead State (23-7; 17-3 OVC) vs. No. 3 West Virginia (18-9; 11-6 BIG 12)
Location: To Be Determined
Time: To Be Determined
Broadcasts: To Be Determined
Series: West Virginia leads 3-0
All-Time Meetings: Jan. 28, 1980 (WVU 79, MOR 66) | Feb. 25, 1981 (WVU 82, MOR 69) | Nov. 22, 2011 (WVU 83, MOR 48)
NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY
1956 (Midwest Region)
First Round (Fort Wayne, Ind.): March 12, 1956 vs. Marshall (W, 107-92)
Regional Semifinals (Iowa City, Iowa): March 16, 1956 vs. Iowa (L, 97-83)
Regional Third-Place Game (Iowa City, Iowa): March 17, 1956 vs. Wayne State (W, 95-84)
Note: Midwest Region held in Iowa City, Iowa; First Round games in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Note: 25-Team NCAA Tournament
1957 (Mideast Region)
First Round (Columbus, Ohio): March 11, 1957 vs. Pittsburgh (L, 86-85)
Note: Mideast Region held in Lexington, Ky.; First Round games in Columbus, Ohio
Note: 23-Team NCAA Tournament
1961 (Mideast Region)
First Round (Louisville, Ky.): March 14, 1961 vs. Xavier (W, 71-66)
Regional Semifinals (Louisville, Ky.): March 17, 1961 vs. Kentucky (L, 71-64)
Regional Third-Place Game (Louisville, Ky.): March 18, 1961 vs. Louisville (L, 83-61)
Note: Midwest Region held in Louisville, Ky.
Note: 24-Team NCAA Tournament
1983 (East Region; 11-Seed)
First Round (Hartford, Conn.): March 18, 1983 vs. 6-Seed Syracuse (L, 74-59)
Note: East Region First and Second Rounds held in Hartford, Conn. & Greensboro, N.C.; Regional Final in Syracuse, N.Y.
Note: 52-Team NCAA Tournament; 12 seeds per region with Preliminary Round games to decide 12-Seed teams
1984 (Mideast Region; 12-Seed)
Preliminary Round (Dayton, Ohio): March 13, 1984 vs. 12-Seed North Carolina A&T (W, 70-69)
First Round (Milwaukee, Wis.): March 16, 1984 vs. 5-Seed Louisville (L, 72-59)
Note: Preliminary Round held in Dayton, Ohio & Philadelphia, Pa.; Mideast Region First and Second Rounds held in Milwaukee, Wis. & Birmingham, Ala.; Regional Final in Lexington, Ky.
Note: 53-Team NCAA Tournament; 12 seeds per region with Preliminary Round games to decide 12-Seed teams
2009 (Midwest Region; 16-Seed)
Opening Round (Dayton, Ohio): March 17, 2009 vs. 16-Seed Alabama State (W, 58-43)
First Round (Dayton, Ohio): March 20, 2009 vs. 1-Seed Louisville (L, 74-54)
Note: Opening Round Game held in Dayton, Ohio; Midwest Region First and Second Rounds held in Dayton, Ohio, Miami, Fla, & Minneapolis, Minn.; Regional held in Indianapolis, Ind.
Note: 65-Team NCAA Tournament; 16 seeds per region with an Opening Round Game to decide 16-Seed team
2011 (Southwest Region; 13-Seed)
First Round (Denver, Colo.): March 17, 2011 vs. 4-Seed Louisville (W, 62-61)
Second Round (Denver, Colo.): March 19, 2011 vs. 12-Seed Richmond (L, 65-48)
Note: Southwest Region First and Second Rounds held in Denver, Colo., Chicago, Ill., & Tulsa, Okla.; Regional held in San Antonio, Texas
Note: 68-Team NCAA Tournament; 16 seeds per region with First Four games to decide two 16-Seed, one 12-Seed, and one 11-Seed