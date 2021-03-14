Gov. Beshear reports more than 995,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (ABC 36) – Governor Andy Beshear reports more than 995,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated, with the State on track to hit one million vaccinations on Monday.
Governor Beshear also announced nine straight weeks of declining COVID-19 cases.
The Governor reported 445 new cases Sunday, and 16 new deaths.
Since the pandemic hit a year ago, 4,982 people have died from the virus.
Sunday’s positivity rate is 3.99 percent.
