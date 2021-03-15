Cheering on the MSU Eagles from a distance while being social distanced

MOREHEAD, Ky (WTVQ) – Fans in Morehead are currently celebrating an exciting milestone.

For the first time in ten years the men’s basketball team headed to Indianapolis yesterday for Selection Sunday.

The Eagles are one of 68 teams competing in the NCAA.

Restaurants in Morehead like Buffalo Wild Wings say it wanted to get in on the celebration while social distancing.

While the restaurant would’ve loved to pack the house for such a special occasion, with the vaccine still rolling out, it that wouldn’t be the best idea right now.

Fans says it’s understandable, but there is a nostalgia for big watch parties.

“It’s just comradely it’s just having a common thing you are cheering for and all the kids you are rooting for them all the time they put into it all the hard work they put into it just to see them achieve their goals,” explains Doug Hulsman, a fan.

The Eagles will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first game of the NCAA.