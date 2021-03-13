Lexington’s Habitat for Humanity hosts 15th annual Shamrock Shuffle

Shamrock Shuffle
Photo Courtesy: Lexington Habitat for Humanity, shows 15th annual Shamrock Shuffle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Habitat for Humanity hosted its fifteenth Shamrock Shuffle fundraiser Saturday.

With the pandemic still on-going, the race was offered virtual and in-person.

For in-person runners, they were also released in waves so the start line could be better socially distanced.

Lexington Habitat for Humanity says it had about 1,000 participants in total and was grateful for the continued support.

The organization says all the money raised from the race will stay in Lexington and will be used repairing and building projects.

 