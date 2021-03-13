Kentucky writers and artists remember Breonna Taylor in virtual vigil

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – On Saturday night, writers across the state hosted a virtual vigil for Breonna Taylor to help promote racial and social justice.

Carnegie Center’s Kentucky Black Writers collaboration hosted about 12 writers from across Kentucky on a zoom call.

They each shared written pieces to honor Taylor.

Some recited poems and others remembering her through song.

“But we too can shout..Call it a clap back or contabosis a brick throw as blowback this revolutionary throwback where breonna taylor is too a founding father,” recited ronald davis, a writer

The Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning says it empowers people to explore and express their voices through imaginative learning and literary arts.