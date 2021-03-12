Versailles, Morehead, other residents named to state boards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
— Appointed David Dalton as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 28th Judicial Circuit of Kentucky.
— Appointed Jacqueline Beaty to the vacant office of Property Valuation Administrator for Nicholas County, Kentucky.
— Appointed Jamie Bowling as a member of the Kentucky Board of Education.
- Jamie Bowling of Middlesboro replaces Mike Bowling and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending April 14, 2024.
— Reappointed David Greene as a member of the Louisville/Jefferson County Tourism and Convention Commission.
- David Greene of Simpsonville is a physician at Berea Hospital. Mr. Greene shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 13, 2023.
— Appointed Hampton Henton and Ramel Bradley as members of the State Board of Agriculture.
- Hampton Henton of Versailles is the owner of Henton Farms. He replaces Billy Turpin, whose term has expired. Mr. Henton shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 1, 2024.
- Ramel Bradley of Morehead is the community director for AppHarvest. He replaces Louie Rivers, whose term has expired. Mr. Bradley shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 1, 2024.
— Appointed Wendell Lynch and Emily Sayers as members of the Center for Pollution Prevention Board of Directors.
- Wendell Lynch of Hopkinsville serves as the Mayor of Hopkinsville. He replaces Claude Christiansen, whose term has expired. Mayor Lynch shall serve for a term expiring July 15, 2023.
- Emily Sayers of Erlanger is a project manager for Gateway Community and Technical College. She replaces Christopher Skates, who has resigned. Ms. Sayers shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending July 15, 2021.
— Appointed Iman Ali and Cal Pfeiffer as members of the Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention Board. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Vinod Rao.
- Iman Ali of South Williamson is a policy coordinator for MPAC. She replaces Eric Clark, whose term has expired. Ms. Ali shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 20, 2023.
- Cal Pfeiffer of Louisville is the owner of Pfeiffer Innovations. He replaces Chelsea Cleary, whose term has expired. Mr. Pfeiffer shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 20, 2023.
- Vinod Rao of Louisville is a child abuse pediatrician at the University of Louisville and Norton hospitals. He shall serve a term expiring Sept. 20, 2023.