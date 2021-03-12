Lincoln County schools reports five positive cases of COVID-19

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lincoln County Schools currently has five positive cases of COVID-19 amongst staff and students. The district had two cases on Monday when daily in-person instruction resumed, according to school officials.
Staff and students that are impacted by positive cases will be contacted by the school’s contact tracers and asked to quarantine if necessary. According to Lincoln County school officials, none of the cases this week hindered the ability to provide daily in-person instruction.
“We are not alarmed by the handful of positive cases that we have seen this week,” said Superintendent Michael Rowe. “Because of vaccinations of staff and following protocols it has not impacted our ability to offer daily in person instruction. Quarantines and being diligent with safety precautions are things we have to continue to do to offer in person instruction. I appreciate our staff and students doing their best to follow protocols so that we can finish the year in our school buildings.”
Lincoln County Schools updates its COVID-19 dashboard every weekday, HERE.
