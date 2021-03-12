Lexington’s Heritage Baptist Church collecting donations for victims of flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Heritage Baptist Church is collecting donations for families across Kentucky who are victims of flooding from a few weeks ago.
The church started collecting donations earlier this week and will continue until Tuesday, March 16.
Volunteers will drive to various communities in need to deliver boxes of goods on Wednesday.
While many gently used clothes have been donated, volunteers say there’s still a need for non-perishable food and cleaning supplies, especially disposable gloves.
Parishioner and volunteer Missy Tharpe says it’s a time Kentuckians need to lean on each other.
“It’s important that our church family get involved with the community, not just here in Lexington but our community at large in Kentucky. We’re just thrilled to be able to help in anyway possible,” she said.
If you’d like to donate the church will be open Saturday, Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it’s located at 163 North Ashland Avenue.
