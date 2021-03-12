Lexington firefighters battling a large fire on Winchester Road

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department is battling a commercial building fire on Winchester Road.

Our crew on scene said firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof of the two-story concrete commercial building.

According to the Lexington Traffic Management Center, Winchester Rd US-60 between Liberty Rd / E Loudon Ave is shut down in both directions until further notice.

Motorists can expect long delays primarily on outbound/southeast bound Liberty Rd due to the detour, in particular, the areas between Winchester Rd and Henry Clay Blvd, and also approaching New Circle Rd.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.