Legislature close to requiring vision tests with license renewal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky motorists would have to have a vision screening when renewing their licenses under a bill that passed the Senate 31-4 Friday.

House Bill 439 “is a commonsense piece of legislation that will save lives by ensuring drivers on Kentucky roadways have the necessary visual acuity to operate a vehicle,” said Senate Majority Caucus Chair Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville. “Kentucky only requires a screening when you get your license the first time even though studies show that visual acuity declines with age.”

- Advertisement -

She added that 42 other states require vision screenings during driver’s license renewals.

If HB 439 becomes law, it wouldn’t go into effect until July 2024. Adams said this would allow the vision tests to be incorporated with an ongoing overhaul of how the state issues driver’s licenses to comply with the federal REAL ID Act. That overhaul includes the option of driver’s licenses that expire after eight years instead of the traditional four.

Adams said drivers would have the choice of getting the screening at the renewal office or by a medical provider.

“It is time for us to join the 42 other states and protect Kentuckians and our roadways,” Adams said. “HB 439 does that and makes it convenient for the driver at renewal.”

Adams said HB 439 was supported by ophthalmologists, optometrists, nurse practitioners, transportation officials, state police and the American Automobile Association. She added that AARP didn’t oppose the bill because it would not solely target older drivers.

Sen. Robin L. Webb, D-Grayson, said as a daughter of an optometrist, she was voting for HB 439 but shared concerns expressed by other lawmakers. Those concerns were generally about fees the transportation cabinet could charge for the screenings.

“This comes across as another layer of bureaucracy,” Webb said. “It’s going to be a hardship. There are open-ended fees and administrative allowances.”

Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, said he supported HB 439. He said it had taken seven to eight years to get all of the stakeholders to agree upon the same language for the bill.

“If you are on the road having trouble reading signs, please get those eyes examined prior to 2024,” said Alvarado, a doctor by trade.

Since HB 439 was amended in the Senate, it goes back to the House of Representatives for consideration of those changes.