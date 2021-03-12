Hit-and-run accident ends in gunfire, arrest in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man who says he witnessed a hit-and-run accident in his neighborhood ended up getting shot at by the accused driver, according to Lexington Police.
The man told investigators he was in his front yard on Chris Drive around 4:43 p.m. Friday, when he saw a man hit a parked car on his street. He told police when he approached the driver, the man pulled a gun on him and drove-off.
- Advertisement -
Police say the man followed the suspect in his car to Foxcroft Court where the suspect fired multiple shots at the man.
Investigators say no one was hit or injured, but the man’s car was damaged by the gunfire.
The suspect, 21-year old Jose Nava, was arrested at the scene.
According to the Fayette County Detention Center website, Nava was charged with:
-4 counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
-Possession of Marijuana
-Criminal Mischief 1st Degree
-Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.